Is It Safe To Eat Kimchi Past Its Expiration Date?

Beware, though, as it is still possible for kimchi to go bad overall. Its fermented characteristics aren't a panacea against a slimy texture or fuzzy mold, which is a clear sign your product has spoiled and should be thrown out right away. However, if it's a slight change of taste you're dealing with, such as the dish becoming more sour, it's still safe to work with so long as you can withstand the new flavor. You might want to consider throwing the tangy kimchi into an upgraded cheese dip or some elevated spicy ramen rather than using it as a stand-alone side dish if that does happen.

You can delay these changes and slow the kimchi's rate of spoilage by properly storing it. The most important factor is the temperature in which you keep it. The absolute best temperature to store kimchi at would be below 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Any higher than that and your food would be entering the "danger zone," where bacteria growth doubles. Due to this, it's best not to store your kimchi in the refrigerator door where temperatures fluctuate the most. Also be sure that your veggies are fully submerged in the brine so it's less exposed to air and won't dry out. Lastly, always use clean utensils when reaching into the container of kimchi.