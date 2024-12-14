Is It Safe To Eat Kimchi Past Its Expiration Date?
There are plenty of foods to worry about when it comes to spoiling quickly, from the avocados that become unpleasantly mushy to the berries that get fuzzy all too soon. But that's not something that has to be monitored as closely when you're dealing with fermented foods. A classic napa cabbage kimchi recipe, for example, only gets better with age. The same goes for the store-bought varieties you'll find at your local supermarkets, which will likely last even longer than a homemade version. They'll have an expiration date plastered on the label, but it's generally safe to enjoy the Korean side dish past that number.
Fermentation is a food preservation process that allows the bacteria already on your cabbage to break down sugars and increase the acidity levels of the veggie, allowing only certain microorganisms to survive. This good bacteria in turn makes it difficult for the harmful bacteria that's responsible for spoilage to grow. The result is a longer-lasting ingredient that you can push past the expiration limits more than you typically would with others.
How to keep kimchi from going bad
Beware, though, as it is still possible for kimchi to go bad overall. Its fermented characteristics aren't a panacea against a slimy texture or fuzzy mold, which is a clear sign your product has spoiled and should be thrown out right away. However, if it's a slight change of taste you're dealing with, such as the dish becoming more sour, it's still safe to work with so long as you can withstand the new flavor. You might want to consider throwing the tangy kimchi into an upgraded cheese dip or some elevated spicy ramen rather than using it as a stand-alone side dish if that does happen.
You can delay these changes and slow the kimchi's rate of spoilage by properly storing it. The most important factor is the temperature in which you keep it. The absolute best temperature to store kimchi at would be below 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Any higher than that and your food would be entering the "danger zone," where bacteria growth doubles. Due to this, it's best not to store your kimchi in the refrigerator door where temperatures fluctuate the most. Also be sure that your veggies are fully submerged in the brine so it's less exposed to air and won't dry out. Lastly, always use clean utensils when reaching into the container of kimchi.