Elevate Plain Grilled Cheese With A Garlicy Trader Joe's Ingredient You Might Not Expect

While there's a strong case for enjoying grilled cheese in its classic form, why not take this comforting favorite to the next level with exciting flavors and unique constructions? One way to elevate your grilled cheese game is by avoiding common grilled cheese mistakes, but another is to get adventurous with the bread that holds it all together. What if you could have a soft, toasty, and flavorful exterior that makes it feel like a brand new dish? Next time you're at Trader Joe's, head to the freezer aisle to pick up some garlic naan and see for yourself.

Making this delicious twist on grilled cheese is a breeze. Start with two pieces of garlic naan — place one in a skillet over medium heat and top it with your favorite cheese. Then, add the second piece of naan on top and let it cook until the cheese is melted and the naan is warmed through, flipping once to ensure both sides get toasty. What you end up with is a gooey, crisp sandwich loaded with garlicky goodness.