Elevate Plain Grilled Cheese With A Garlicy Trader Joe's Ingredient You Might Not Expect
While there's a strong case for enjoying grilled cheese in its classic form, why not take this comforting favorite to the next level with exciting flavors and unique constructions? One way to elevate your grilled cheese game is by avoiding common grilled cheese mistakes, but another is to get adventurous with the bread that holds it all together. What if you could have a soft, toasty, and flavorful exterior that makes it feel like a brand new dish? Next time you're at Trader Joe's, head to the freezer aisle to pick up some garlic naan and see for yourself.
Making this delicious twist on grilled cheese is a breeze. Start with two pieces of garlic naan — place one in a skillet over medium heat and top it with your favorite cheese. Then, add the second piece of naan on top and let it cook until the cheese is melted and the naan is warmed through, flipping once to ensure both sides get toasty. What you end up with is a gooey, crisp sandwich loaded with garlicky goodness.
Tips for grilled cheese naanwich perfection
For the ultimate grilled cheese experience, don't overlook the power of garlic, and not just in the naan itself. Garlic enthusiasts can take this up a notch by slathering on Trader Joe's garlic spread for even more garlic flavor. When it comes to cheese, you can use any variety you like, but creamy cheeses such as fontina, havarti, gouda, and mozzarella are particularly good matches thanks to their excellent melting properties. If you prefer a bolder flavor, try an aged or sharp cheddar for an intense cheese experience. Shred the cheese before topping the naan for a better melt. And don't forget to brush the naan with butter or add some to the pan before cooking to achieve that perfect golden crust.
This delightful naanwich can do double duty as a meal — it pairs perfectly with a steaming bowl of tomato soup, just like regular cheese, but also with a rich Indian curry. Feel free to stuff it with veggies, a dollop of pesto, or any fillings that tickle your taste buds. Or, drizzle hot honey on the finished sandwich for an extra layer of flavor. For a heartier meal, consider adding protein — Trader Joe's shawarma would be an exceptional choice, but any meat or plant-based protein works beautifully as well.