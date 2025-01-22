Gordon Ramsay's Tip For Adding Dried Pulses To Soups And Stews Is A Bit Controversial

Feeling cozy? Indulge your mood with warming bowls of soups and stews. To soothe the soul with a comforting dish, use this simple tip from the legendary chef Gordon Ramsay to cook dried pulses like lentils, beans, and chickpeas: Hold off until the final stages of cooking, when your pulses are properly cooked, before adding salt.

The reason behind this comes down to a phenomenon called osmosis, a process that's also at play when macerating berries to enhance the sweetness of desserts. Osmosis is a process where water moves from a region of low solute (in this case, salt) concentration to high solute concentration. If dried pulses are salted too early, it can draw out their moisture, resulting in an overly firm texture and a longer cooking time. Waiting to add salt until your pulses are almost fully cooked will ensure a tender, creamy texture and a pleasant mouthfeel.