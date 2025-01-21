The Seafood Dishes To Avoid Ordering For Delivery And What You Should Order Instead

There are some foods you just shouldn't order for delivery, and seafood is one that doesn't always hit the same when a driver brings it to your door, both for flavor and safety reasons. Assuming you're ordering it from a restaurant you trust, it still may take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to get the food, and you're relying on the fact that the delivery person's insulated bag keeps your food stored at the right temperature. The bacteria you're looking to avoid grow pretty quickly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You've got about two hours before it needs to be in the fridge — and you can make that one hour if the outside temperature is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. That may not give you much time to eat by the time your food arrives.

Given that seafood can be pricier, you might be better off saving your money unless you're ordering from a nearby restaurant. Plus, "safe to consume" isn't the same as "wonderful to taste," so you also need to think carefully about what type of seafood you order. In general, when it comes to seafood, you want to avoid anything served hot. Cold food is generally safe, assuming it's cooked properly. But it largely depends on your circumstances and what quality issues you're willing to put up with.