Why Pork Chops Curl In The Pan And How To Make Them Stay Flat

Whether you call it buckling, curling, or cupping, that phenomenon whereby pork chops curve upward around the edges while searing in the pan is one of the most annoying things about cooking chops. You can't ignore it because, the more the meat sides lift off the pan, the higher the potential for uneven cooking. Not to mention the missed opportunity for those raised surfaces to remain in contact with the hot pan and form a perfectly even sear. So what causes this curling effect? It's all about how the fat cap reacts when heated in contrast with the rest of the meat.

Most pork chops feature a strip of fat that runs across the outer edge of the meat. As the cut of meat heats up in the pan, the fat melts and loses moisture faster than the adjacent meat, which causes it to shrink more, become taut, and therefore pull at the rest of the meat in the center of the chop. You'll notice that thicker cuts of meat tend to be less affected by this phenomenon because the weight of the meat keeps it down, while thinner pork chops will buckle more. Luckily, there's a quick and simple solution: scoring.