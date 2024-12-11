Here's How To Play Korea's Popular APT Drinking Game

K-pop singer Rose, from internationally acclaimed girl group BLACKPINK, recently dropped her new single featuring Bruno Mars. The song, curiously named "APT," garnered widespread attention on the internet, particularly in regard to the meaning behind its name. Since the song's release, Rose has gone on record saying that the name actually comes directly from a popular drinking game in Korea.

Known as "the Apartment Game," which is shortened to sound like "apateu" in the song, it's meant to be played in a group. All the players have to stack their hands on top of each other and one person, selected the leader, calls out a number at random. (The structure everyone's hands creates could be described as an apartment building with floors.) Starting at the bottom, everyone has to move their hands to the top of the stack, counting up with each person. Whoever's turn lands on the number that was called has to take a drink.

Players may also be required to drink if they repeat a number that has already been said. Beyond that, there are no rules regarding how many people can play or even what kind of alcohol can be consumed. The game can serve as a fun activity between friends or an icebreaker in a group setting.