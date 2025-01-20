Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering The Tuna Salad At Fast Food Restaurants

So, you're at your favorite fast food sandwich shop and the tub of tuna salad is singing its siren song to you. The tangy, creamy, and meaty mayo-based salad is certainly a tempting sandwich filling choice. It's a classic, after all. In fact, Julia Child loved tuna salad, and adorned her sandwiches with some zesty additions. But you might want to think twice before you grab a scoop of tuna on your next fast food sojourn.

Why? Well, it turns out that bowl of tuna salad might not be so fresh. This is according to the input of many fast food workers who warn against the food choice. In an article posted by Reader's Digest, one former Friendly's employee warned that the restaurant only made one batch of tuna salad per week. And this isn't only an issue at Friendly's. One former Subway worker posted on Reddit that, "Subway, tuna is literal poison in a container. It is always several days older than expiration." Once again, freshness is a paramount issue. Of course, then comes the question as to whether Subway's tuna is even, well, tuna.

The primary issue with fast food tuna salad seems to be that it is made in large batches and stored over extended periods of time. For many restaurants, especially sandwich shops that store many food products on a cold bar, an issue of heat and exposure to the elements can also be an issue. If tuna salad is not kept at a proper temperature (below 40 degrees Fahrenheit), it can grow bacteria that may lead to food poisoning.