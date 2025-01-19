The Right Way To Barbecue A Whole Chicken According To An Expert

If you're planning a barbecue or cookout, there are a few important questions to consider. You don't just need to know how much meat to buy in preparation — you need to decide which types. Pulled pork and beef brisket are popular options, but if you have guests who don't eat red meat or you just want something a little leaner, chicken is always a crowd-pleaser.

The art of barbecuing, unlike grilling, is all about cooking meat low and slow, and one of the benefits of the method is that you can smoke whole animals. If cooking a whole chicken is unfamiliar to you, there are a few tips to keep in mind to ensure a beautifully juicy bird. Chowhound spoke with chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas, for an inside scoop on the best way to barbecue a whole chicken.

According to Shoults, the trick is to be able to lay the bird out flat, which is a time-tested chicken prep trick known as spatchcocking. He says, "This will help it cook more evenly and a little faster than leaving the chicken whole" with bones intact. To accomplish this, he says, "The first thing we do is remove any giblets or the neck that may be inside the body cavity. After completing this, lay the chicken breast side down on a cutting board. Use a sharp knife or cleaver and cut down both sides of the backbone to completely remove it from the chicken."