Here Are The Grocery Savings You Can Expect From Target's 5,000-Item Price Drop
In a move aimed at getting customers back into its stores amid a sales slump, Target announced its plans to reduce prices on 5,000 items. The Minneapolis-based retailer has started by cutting prices for 1,500 items already, including meats, milk, fresh vegetables, coffee, snacks, yogurt, and other goods. Several of these price drops affect Target's store brand, Good & Gather, such as its frozen chicken breasts and shredded cheese. Johnsonville cheddar smoked sausages have also already gone down in price, conveniently in time for Memorial Day, though the company claims these decreases are not related to any holiday sales.
Target is rolling out the rest of the promised price drops throughout the summer. Prominently displayed red tags indicate the products that have been reduced, and according to a company statement, the cuts "will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer." Target is also lowering prices on bread, peanut butter, and fresh fruit, which may interest shoppers who enjoy improving their PB&Js in seriously creative ways. The chain previously slashed prices in 2022 to get rid of excess inventory. This time, however, executives are framing things differently.
The reason for the price drops (and how much you can save)
Target's CEO, Brian Cornell, claimed that grocery inflation was one of the issues responsible for the company's dipping sales. In some cases, prices remain 30% higher than they were before the pandemic, which Cornell said is impacting consumer spending, according to The Associated Press. It's true that prices in general are up from last year, but NerdWallet reports that grocery and food inflation appears to be decelerating — from March to April 2024, grocery costs dropped 0.2%. Based on a sampling of the list of specific products Target is planning on cutting, consumers can expect a price drop of between 20 cents to $1.60 on store brand products and national brands.
For instance, a 1-pound package of unsalted butter from Target's Good & Gather is going from $3.99 to $3.79. In the snack aisle, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar Crackers are also dropping by 20 cents going forward. Target is reducing the price of Thomas' Plain Bagels by 40 cents. But it seems that one of the biggest price drops is on Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Mixed Nuts, which you'll be able to get for $5.29, saving $1.60 from its old price.