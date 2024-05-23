Here Are The Grocery Savings You Can Expect From Target's 5,000-Item Price Drop

In a move aimed at getting customers back into its stores amid a sales slump, Target announced its plans to reduce prices on 5,000 items. The Minneapolis-based retailer has started by cutting prices for 1,500 items already, including meats, milk, fresh vegetables, coffee, snacks, yogurt, and other goods. Several of these price drops affect Target's store brand, Good & Gather, such as its frozen chicken breasts and shredded cheese. Johnsonville cheddar smoked sausages have also already gone down in price, conveniently in time for Memorial Day, though the company claims these decreases are not related to any holiday sales.

Target is rolling out the rest of the promised price drops throughout the summer. Prominently displayed red tags indicate the products that have been reduced, and according to a company statement, the cuts "will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer." Target is also lowering prices on bread, peanut butter, and fresh fruit, which may interest shoppers who enjoy improving their PB&Js in seriously creative ways. The chain previously slashed prices in 2022 to get rid of excess inventory. This time, however, executives are framing things differently.