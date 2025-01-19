The Best Ways To Store Trader Joe's Brined Half Turkey

Trader Joe's brined half turkey is perfect for when you're feeding a small group and want to avoid the hassle of cooking an entire uncooked turkey (another Trader Joe's secret you'll wish you knew sooner). The seasonal bone-in turkey is fully cooked for your convenience, making it super simple to prepare in a short amount of time. If you buy the half bird days or even weeks before you plan on eating it, you might wonder about the best way to store it so it stays fresh. Take a peek at the price label on the turkey — it will have a "freeze by" date, which means it'll stay good in the refrigerator until that date.

The date might be a couple of weeks from when you purchase it, but don't let that scare you. The salt in the brine acts as a preservative to keep it fresher for longer, so it will stay good as long as it's kept in the packaging unopened and stored in the refrigerator. If you plan on using it after the "freeze by" date, put it in the freezer and let it thaw for a day or two in the refrigerator before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that you can store cooked turkey in the freezer for up to three to four months. While it will stay safe to eat long after that, the taste quality and texture will lessen over time.