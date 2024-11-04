How To Easily Moisten Your Overcooked Turkey

Overcooked, dry turkey probably counts as the No. 1 stressor for most Thanksgiving cooks making the bird. However, a dry turkey is still a viable turkey, if you know how to re-hydrate it. Fortunately, there are two simple ways to give the bird a shot in the arm, so to speak, so that its dry meat perks back up. One involves gravy (how bad could that be?), while the other requires you to work a little magic with some butter and stock.

If you go with the first option, you'll want to take a tip from your favorite dessert-first foodie, Ina Garten. Start by pouring a pool of savory gravy into the bottom of a very large serving platter. Next, slice the turkey into serving-sized pieces and arrange them on the platter, immersing them in the gravy. Cover the sliced bird with foil and put it back into the oven.

During the 15 to 30 minutes that the turkey sits in the oven, it'll bask in the juices of gravy, causing the meat to re-hydrate and make it a ready companion for your holiday mashed potatoes, which you can make ahead and freeze. The second method, using butter and stock, will also require popping the bird back into the oven for a bit. However, it's just as straightforward and won't use up any of your precious gravy.