Those Mix-A-Six Beer Packs Seem Great, But Think Again

For some, selecting beer at the store is straightforward: Grab a go-to brew and enjoy. However, for some, especially those who imbibe craft beer as opposed to domestics, making a choice isn't so easy. There's always a new offering to try: The multitude of breweries, styles, and seasonal offerings keep the options ever-expanding. As a result, the mix-a-six beer pack does feel tempting; why commit to one offering when you can try several?

Well, unfortunately, the make-your-own six-pack isn't the savvy move that it seems. From many retailers, the single bottled shelf consists of brews that didn't sell so well. In addition to indicating that there's likely tastier, higher turnover options available, the beer could be older, doing its flavor a disservice. After all, a range of styles like IPAs, lagers, sours, and ales will start to taste stale only weeks after packaging. And to top it off, such offerings are often sold outside of the fridge, a problem since canned beer doesn't last as long at room temperature. So add up all such factors and it's too likely your first sip of a self-selected six-pack won't yield a great impression, even if the fresh beer was solid to start with.