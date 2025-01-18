Those Mix-A-Six Beer Packs Seem Great, But Think Again
For some, selecting beer at the store is straightforward: Grab a go-to brew and enjoy. However, for some, especially those who imbibe craft beer as opposed to domestics, making a choice isn't so easy. There's always a new offering to try: The multitude of breweries, styles, and seasonal offerings keep the options ever-expanding. As a result, the mix-a-six beer pack does feel tempting; why commit to one offering when you can try several?
Well, unfortunately, the make-your-own six-pack isn't the savvy move that it seems. From many retailers, the single bottled shelf consists of brews that didn't sell so well. In addition to indicating that there's likely tastier, higher turnover options available, the beer could be older, doing its flavor a disservice. After all, a range of styles like IPAs, lagers, sours, and ales will start to taste stale only weeks after packaging. And to top it off, such offerings are often sold outside of the fridge, a problem since canned beer doesn't last as long at room temperature. So add up all such factors and it's too likely your first sip of a self-selected six-pack won't yield a great impression, even if the fresh beer was solid to start with.
When to buy or not buy a mix-a-six beer pack
The cons of a mix-a-six beer pack don't apply to more alcoholic, malt-forward styles like stouts, barley wine, quadruples, and other barrel-aged options. Such creations are typical on the pricier side and often sold individually to begin with — but if you find some that are eligible for buying as a custom six pack, then certainly hop onto the deal.
Instead, the mix-and-match buying style clashes with hop-forward brews that are made to enjoy fresh. Especially when distribution is local, beermakers don't benefit from single can sales. Rather, they strive to sell many six packs with quick turnover, thereby ensuring fresh product in consumer's hands. So analogously to purchasing packaged grocery staples like produce or meats, remember to consider freshness when beer shopping.
Finally, consider the store when shopping; some do provide fresh single bottles. If it's a dedicated beer bottle shop with frequently restocked fridges and ample traffic, then you have better odds for sampling something fresh. And if you do still snag an old brew by mistake, just know that beer that's past its expiration date is still usable in culinary applications. So rather than pouring it all out, transform into a beer batter for hush puppies, a stew, or the like.