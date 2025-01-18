The Unexpected Cheesy Upgrade Your Shepherd's Pie Deserves

Shepherd's pie –- that meat-filled, veggie-laden, mashed potato-topped, casserole-y mound of goodness your mom used to make when the winter winds whipped themselves up into a frenzy. Few dishes warm the tummy quite like it. Given that it has all the necessary components of a savory comfort food, it's difficult to believe that you could add anything to it to make it even more, well, comforting. Au contraire, mon frère. Enter Cheez Whiz, that melty, ooey-gooey jarred cheese dip that marries the flavor of American cheese with the meltability of room temperature butter. This, combined with the mashed potatoes that top shepherd's pie, creates the kind of flavor and texture experience that you'd expect to find in a pile of mashed potatoes at a roadside diner. In other words, it's quite epic in a greasy spoon kinda way.

Adding Cheez Whiz to your mashed potatoes is easy enough — a simple secret that will make your mashed potatoes taste even better. Most recipes for shepherd's pie call for the casserole's interior to be mixed together and poured into a baking dish or pan before the potatoes are added. It's at this point that you want to add the cheese to the potatoes (they haven't had a stint in the oven yet).

Once you have the spuds mashed to the consistency you like for your shepherd's pie, fold in a couple of big dollops of Cheez Whiz. It doesn't take much. Although Cheez Whiz is a liquid cheese, adding it to your shepherd's pie's potatoes shouldn't change their consistency very much. However, it'll change the flavor of them a great deal (and for the better).