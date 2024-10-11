The Best Way To Freeze Individual Cake Slices For A Sweet Treat Any Time

This technique isn't a new one. In fact, cake-serving establishments have long utilized it as a way to offer by-the-slice options as dessert to their diners.

Once you've carved up your cake, grab a couple of pieces of parchment paper and gently press them up against the exposed, cut sides of your slices. The purpose here is to preserve the moisture that makes your treat so tender, so you'll want a good seal. From there, you can pop these pieces into the freezer overnight. You might notice that your frosting freezes up quickly, but it helps to give a bit more time to allow the cake to fully freeze through, especially if you've gone to the trouble of creating elaborate designs or pretty decorations (like the kind you can achieve by way of a spoon and a bag).

From there, swaddle your slices tightly using plastic wrap, and you can rely on them being ready for you whenever the craving strikes — for up to about 9 months or even a year. When it's go time, just plate your piece and allow it to defrost on the counter (not in the fridge) for about 2 hours. With this easy strategy, whether you've employed a simple swap to make your boxed mix cake taste like heaven or tried your hand at baking the perfect red velvet cake, you won't have to fight off a cake craving ever again.