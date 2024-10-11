The Best Way To Freeze Individual Cake Slices For A Sweet Treat Any Time
Cake is always a crowd-pleaser. We love it throughout our lives to commemorate special occasions and observe milestones, and fortunately celebratory cake truly never gets old. That said, it can go stale — and fast. Which is why we rarely go through the trouble of baking one up unless we have a whole group with whom to share it. Sadly, that creates a conundrum, since sometimes we just want a single slice at a time, and don't have the strength in numbers to justify whipping up an entire cake creation for a one-off craving.
Fortunately, with a simple tried-and-true tip, you don't have to deny yourself the satisfaction of an anytime cake slice anymore — and it puts perhaps your most-used appliance to work in the sweetest way possible. Next time you have a full cake or just leftovers on hand, simply slice it up as if you were preparing to serve it, and then plan to stash the slices in the freezer for later. By following a few easy guidelines, you can ensure that a future version of you can reach for a cake fix from the freezer that won't be any less satisfying than fresh-baked.
Preserving your perfect cake slices
This technique isn't a new one. In fact, cake-serving establishments have long utilized it as a way to offer by-the-slice options as dessert to their diners.
Once you've carved up your cake, grab a couple of pieces of parchment paper and gently press them up against the exposed, cut sides of your slices. The purpose here is to preserve the moisture that makes your treat so tender, so you'll want a good seal. From there, you can pop these pieces into the freezer overnight. You might notice that your frosting freezes up quickly, but it helps to give a bit more time to allow the cake to fully freeze through, especially if you've gone to the trouble of creating elaborate designs or pretty decorations (like the kind you can achieve by way of a spoon and a bag).
From there, swaddle your slices tightly using plastic wrap, and you can rely on them being ready for you whenever the craving strikes — for up to about 9 months or even a year. When it's go time, just plate your piece and allow it to defrost on the counter (not in the fridge) for about 2 hours. With this easy strategy, whether you've employed a simple swap to make your boxed mix cake taste like heaven or tried your hand at baking the perfect red velvet cake, you won't have to fight off a cake craving ever again.