Any cook worth their salt carries with them at least one bit of cooking wisdom plucked from Julia Child. Whether found in one of her books, like the iconic "Mastering the Art of French Cooking", or in one of her television series, such as "The French Chef," her unique methods of food preparation are sure to prove useful to almost any cook (home or otherwise). Her method of using push pins to pierce eggs before boiling, and pre-boiling her poached eggs, for example, are sure to produce a tasty breakfast dish. And, of course, when it comes to egg dishes, Julia Child had plenty of guidance to give. Her quiche Lorraine is no exception to this rule.

Quiche Lorraine is a tart consisting of a savory bacon and egg custard with various other ingredients. it can be made into one large dish, or several smaller tartlets if you use a muffin pan instead of a pie dish. While simple in its components, the brunch favorite certainly makes an impact. Its savory, crispy bacon melds perfectly with the creamy egg and flaky pastry shell, but there is plenty of room for refining its preparation method. Child had one particular tip for taking this quirky quiche to the next level: Simmer the bacon in water. Plunging bacon into bubbling water may seem counterintuitive to producing a perfectly crispy quiche filling. However, if you want to serve quiche a la Julia Child, you won't want to skip this step.