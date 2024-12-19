The Simple Hack That Makes Peeling Ginger Easier

Ginger is an incredibly versatile ingredient that imparts a bold flavor and aroma to any dish it's added to. If you're not already cooking with ginger at home, you should start, if only for the myriad of ways it can punch up everything from main dishes to desserts. However, if you've shied away from using whole ginger in the past because of how tricky it can be to peel, you're in luck as there is a simple solution that makes peeling ginger a breeze.

The key to making ginger more effortless to peel is to freeze it first. Frozen ginger is easier to grate and peel than fresh ginger because the water inside turns to ice crystals during the freezing process, causing the ginger to swell as the water expands. As the ginger begins to thaw, it starts losing moisture, making the outer peel a bit looser and more manageable to peel away.

Now, another useful peeling hack to know is that when removing the peel from ginger root, you should put away the vegetable peeler and reach for a spoon instead. It might sound like it would make things more difficult, but really it's much easier and safer for your fingers. The peel of ginger is very thin and will come away quickly with a few scrapes, especially once it has been loosened.