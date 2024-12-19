The Simple Hack That Makes Peeling Ginger Easier
Ginger is an incredibly versatile ingredient that imparts a bold flavor and aroma to any dish it's added to. If you're not already cooking with ginger at home, you should start, if only for the myriad of ways it can punch up everything from main dishes to desserts. However, if you've shied away from using whole ginger in the past because of how tricky it can be to peel, you're in luck as there is a simple solution that makes peeling ginger a breeze.
The key to making ginger more effortless to peel is to freeze it first. Frozen ginger is easier to grate and peel than fresh ginger because the water inside turns to ice crystals during the freezing process, causing the ginger to swell as the water expands. As the ginger begins to thaw, it starts losing moisture, making the outer peel a bit looser and more manageable to peel away.
Now, another useful peeling hack to know is that when removing the peel from ginger root, you should put away the vegetable peeler and reach for a spoon instead. It might sound like it would make things more difficult, but really it's much easier and safer for your fingers. The peel of ginger is very thin and will come away quickly with a few scrapes, especially once it has been loosened.
Freezing ginger also helps keep it fresh
Not only is it easier to peel and grate ginger when it's frozen, but as it so happens, freezing your fresh ginger can also make it last for months. When frozen, ginger will remain fresh and ready to use for up to five months before it starts to lose its oomph.
When freezing whole ginger so it's easier to peel when you need it, the key is to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place it in a freezer-safe bag in the coldest part of your freezer. You don't want to keep it in the door or close to the front of the freezer because this will leave it more susceptible to temperature fluctuations.
The best thing about frozen ginger is that you don't have to thaw it thoroughly before using it. While the skin will become easier to remove once the ginger has been out of the freezer for five or so minutes, you don't have to plan ahead and let it sit in the fridge overnight like you would other frozen foods. It's ready whenever you need it, and whatever you don't use can be safely returned to the freezer. The only time you would have to thaw the ginger entirely would be when you need to slice it. Slicing ginger that's frozen solid can be extremely difficult and potentially dangerous because the knife can slip and take an unlucky finger with it.