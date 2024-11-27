An Expert's Advice On Keeping Your Holiday Cookies Intact In The Mail

During the festive season, holiday cookies begin swirling the globe like shooting stars. Gingerbread men are launched from Missoula, Montana all the way to Abu Dhabi. Santa heads boomerang between the coasts. And rum balls roll across continents. That's in addition to all the ancient fruit cakes in circulation. But just how is everybody keeping all these treats intact? Chowhound tapped dessert maven Christina Tosi for an exclusive look at how the James Beard award-winning Milk Bar founder herself packs her own highly esteemed baked goods for transit.

"Always, ALWAYS use an airtight container," Tosi says, "and make sure your box is well padded on the inside — I buy a giant roll of bubble wrap, use cling wrap like crazy and always do the 'shake test' There should be no noise in the box in order to pass!"

Take that airtight container, line the bottom and edges with bubble wrap, and alternate layers of more bubble wrap and cookies until it can comfortably close. You'll want to arrange the cookies snugly enough that they don't shift, but not so tightly that tension will cause them to break. It's also best to dedicate the most elaborately decorated cookies to the top of the box so they have a better chance of maintaining their appearance. A few twirls of cling wrap around the outside is even better than sealing with a kiss to protect the cookies' freshness.