For A High Protein Queso, Reach For One Versatile Cheese

If you're a cheese lover, you probably know that while this dairy product has some solid health benefits, most cheeses aren't exactly low in fat or calories. Unfortunately, that's gotten it dubbed unhealthy by some, but the truth is that there are certain types of cheese that bring a lot to the table. If a creamy queso is on your menu, you could just pick up the store-bought version, but if you want to sneak in more nutrients, try adding some cottage cheese.

Cottage cheese is having a moment. This years-old snack is now showing up in places we've never seen it before. The social platform TikTok has seen creators make pizza crust, various dips, and even pancakes with this high-protein ingredient — and it has a home in your queso, too. Cottage cheese comes in small- or large-curd varieties, and it can be full-fat, reduced fat, or fat free. It has a salty flavor, creamy texture, and a slight tang, plus it can be easily blended. As long as you smooth out those curds, cottage cheese actually adds the perfect balance to the other rich, creamy cheeses in your queso.