For A High Protein Queso, Reach For One Versatile Cheese
If you're a cheese lover, you probably know that while this dairy product has some solid health benefits, most cheeses aren't exactly low in fat or calories. Unfortunately, that's gotten it dubbed unhealthy by some, but the truth is that there are certain types of cheese that bring a lot to the table. If a creamy queso is on your menu, you could just pick up the store-bought version, but if you want to sneak in more nutrients, try adding some cottage cheese.
Cottage cheese is having a moment. This years-old snack is now showing up in places we've never seen it before. The social platform TikTok has seen creators make pizza crust, various dips, and even pancakes with this high-protein ingredient — and it has a home in your queso, too. Cottage cheese comes in small- or large-curd varieties, and it can be full-fat, reduced fat, or fat free. It has a salty flavor, creamy texture, and a slight tang, plus it can be easily blended. As long as you smooth out those curds, cottage cheese actually adds the perfect balance to the other rich, creamy cheeses in your queso.
Cottage cheese adds salty, tangy flavor to queso
There is plenty of moisture in cottage cheese, which is part of why it's become so popular in things like dips and sauces. A half-cup of reduced-fat cottage cheese is mild in flavor and has 14 grams of protein and only 81 calories, so it provides a great base for plenty of dishes. You can make high-protein cottage cheese queso in a number of ways, but the easiest method is to just add some shredded cheddar to cottage cheese with a little water, and blend everything together. Warm it up, and season it with any spices you want before serving.
Another easy method is to first blend some cottage cheese, then add the smooth cottage cheese to a pan, and heat it with some milk and other cheeses of your choice. Stir it as it heats, which will help combine the cottage cheese into the mix, then season and serve while warm. The type of cottage cheese you use is up to you. Small-curd is slightly tangier than large-curd cheese, and full-fat cottage cheese will have a higher fat content than the 1% or 2% versions. Still, that salty tang remains in all of them, so it comes down to personal preference.