What Was The First State To Package Beer In A Can?

Picture your favorite beer. What is it stored in? When you buy beer, it usually comes in bottles or cans — and considering how frequently independent and craft beer is sold in tallboy cans, you'd be hard-pressed to find it in any other container these days. Although beer has been around for thousands of years, cans are a relatively new way of storing it. The beer can only came to exist in 1933 after Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company and American Can produced 2,000 cans of beer to give to Richmond, Virginia residents in a taste test to see if they would drink it. Spoiler alert: They did.

There are a multitude of reasons why beer is sold in aluminum cans today. Cans are lighter than bottles, which means more can be transported at a time, which reduces cost and carbon emissions. They're also opaque, meaning no light can get through; When sunlight hits beer, it can alter its flavor, so beer cans easily resolved that issue. Plus, the aluminum cans provide an airtight seal where no oxygen can get in. While bottle caps are tightly sealed, small amounts of oxygen can seep in over time, altering the beer's flavor. Compared to bottles, beer cans are better for long-term storage. Next time you crack open a cold one, you can thank American Can and Gottfried Krueger for that iconic, crisp sound.