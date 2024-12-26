The Rise And Fall Of Planet Hollywood Restaurants

Las Vegas and great eats are pretty much synonymous at this point. From buffets that cater to all tastes to Frank Sinatra's favorite Vegas steakhouse, you'll be hard pressed to find a disappointing meal in Sin City. While the food options are seemingly endless, there are very few restaurants as highly associated with Las Vegas as Planet Hollywood.

Known as one of the most easily recognizable themed restaurants in the United States, Planet Hollywood was at one point in time a culinary ode to the magic of the movie industry. Founded in 1991 with the first restaurant based in New York City, the restaurant was immediately endorsed by celebrities. The chain quickly expanded and dominated throughout the '90s, culminating in the construction of a giant 500-seater restaurant in Las Vegas in 1994. At the grand opening, 10,000 people watched as famous actors, singers, and even former Presidents walked a red carpet into the restaurant. Alas, the success was short-lived. Not even a decade into business, Planet Hollywood filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Although there are still Planet Hollywood restaurants in operation today, the company's empire is a far cry from its former glory days. While there are plans to open a new one, with updates and changes to hopefully turn the tide, it isn't clear if Planet Hollywood can ever return to its former glory.