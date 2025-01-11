Why You Should Avoid Ordering Wedge Salads At A Restaurant

Salads are one of those menu items we really should just be making at home — it can feel silly to pay $18 for mostly lettuce. Sure, some restaurants go all out with fancy dressings, gourmet cheese, chopped vegetables, perhaps a piece of protein, and a smattering of crispy, crunchy toppings, which is why restaurant salads often taste better than ones you make yourself. But at the end of the day, it's quite cheap and easy to make a salad at home, especially the one that takes the cake for being the worst value for its price: the wedge salad.

While it's a steakhouse staple, the wedge salad is a befuddlement to many, even a source of anger for others. This salad is not even chopped and tossed, leaving you to do all the tough work yourself. It comes served as a large hunk of iceberg lettuce on a plate drizzled in blue cheese dressing. Since iceberg lettuce is rather flavorless, it acts mostly as a crisp base for the toppings, which tend to be quite sparse. Diced tomato, chopped bacon, red onion, chopped chives, and — if you're lucky — toasted breadcrumbs or crispy onions are the final additions to the wedge.

The reality is, that very little effort goes into making this salad. The situation becomes even worse when the kitchen takes noticeable shortcuts — the lettuce could be wilted or the dressing store-bought. It makes sense to pay for food that has been crafted with intention, but this is one of those dishes that really isn't worth it.