There Are 2 Kellogg's Cereals You Want To Avoid Buying If You're Vegan Or Vegetarian

Part of following a vegan lifestyle is reading a lot of labels. Life would be a whole lot easier if all packaging included the iconic "V" label, but sadly, this is not the case. Sometimes, in the case of products like boxed cake mix, those who avoid animal products are pleasantly surprised to discover that it is indeed a vegan-friendly product without a label. But the opposite is also true — sometimes it's disappointing to discover a product that should be animal-free, like cereal, is not. It's even more shocking to see that some cereal isn't even vegetarian friendly.

One of the most popular brands of cereal, Kellogg's, offers two popular cereals vegetarians should avoid: Frosted Mini-Wheats and Lucky Charms cereals. These cereals contain beef gelatin, a byproduct derived from the hooves, bones, and connective tissue of cattle. Gelatin is most commonly used to make jello and marshmallows, and its bouncy consistency is what gives these foods their unique texture. For these cereals, it's used as a thickening agent for the frosting and in the marshmallow component. This is not the only controversy with Kellogg's, by the way.

Gelatin is really one of the only ingredients that would make a cereal not vegetarian or vegan — most of Kellogg's other cereals are in line with vegetarian standards. But remember: If the cereal contains marshmallows, double-check. Pork-based gelatin is a very common ingredient in marshmallows, popping up in other cereals within the Kellogg's brand, including the Rice Krispy Treat cereal — due to the marshmallows — and several varieties from the Malt-O-Meal brand.