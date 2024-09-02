Taco Bell Tried To Launch Restaurants In Mexico And Failed ... Twice

Taco Bell is an American-chain inspired by Mexican cuisine, but it doesn't serve what most would call Mexican food. However, for many diners throughout the world, eating at this restaurant chain may have been their first introduction to foods like tacos and quesadillas. This restaurant chain has been well-received throughout the world, with 8,564 locations in 32 different countries. But when it tried to open in Mexico, it failed.

In 1992, the Mexican-American chain launched a food cart in the country's capital, Mexico City. Starting with a food cart made sense; incredibly popular with locals, food carts serve up tacos, sopes, elote, and tamales for a quick breakfast, lunch, or late-night meal. The Taco Bell cart attempted to imitate this, and offered a small menu of soft tacos, burritos, nachos, and Pepsi. It was never a hit with chilangos, or Mexico City residents, and closed shortly after opening.

However, it wasn't the chain's only attempt to make inroads to its country of inspiration. Taco Bell tried again in 2007, in Monterrey, a city that sits close to the Mexican-American border. This time, Taco Bell tried to position itself differently as an American food brand with some Mexican-inspired items. Although Monterrey is commonly called the "most Americanized city" in Mexico, the Taco Bell location remained open for only three years before closing. 2010 was the last time Taco Bell operated in Mexico, and since then, the chain hasn't tried again.

