The Foil Packet Method For Grilling Irresistibly Good Cod
There are many ways to whip up a tasty serving of cod, from steaming and baking to frying and broiling. However, if you ask us, grilling is the best way to prepare this white and flaky fish fillet. But not the regular grilling process where the open fire directly torches the fish fillet. If you want to grill a show-stopping fish dinner, wrapping the cod in a foil packet is the way to go.
Being a delicate fish, cod cooks pretty fast and can easily dry up and toughen. A foil packet, however, serves as a chamber that traps moisture so the fish is cooked gently and evenly. The wrapping also makes handling the fish easier and more efficient. For example, picking up naked fish with tongs and flipping them over often leads to flaked fish pieces with damaged texture. On the other hand, using a foil wrap helps keep the fish intact.
Another benefit of grilling cod in the foil packet is the reduced cleanup afterward. Since the fish is covered, none of it gets stuck on the grates, which means less time spent scrubbing and cleaning the grill and more time enjoying your meal.
How to grill cod in a foil packet
Grilling cod in a foil packet is pretty straightforward. Begin by gathering the ingredients. The basic ones are fresh cod fillets, butter or olive oil, lemon slices and/or juice, and seasoning like salt and pepper. For a more flavorful finished dish, include herbs and spices of your choice, like garlic, parsley, or dill, and add vegetables like sliced bell pepper, potatoes, or cherry tomatoes. Next, preheat the grill to medium or medium-high heat.
Cut a piece of tin foil large enough to wrap the fish with all the other ingredients and still have some left for sealing. Lay it down on a flat surface, e.g., your countertop, and place the fish on top. Drizzle the oil or melted butter on the fish, add the herbs, spices, and vegetables if using, then season with salt and pepper and place your lemon slice on top. Now wrap the foil into a packet by bringing the edges together and then folding the top and the side ends to create a perfect seal. Place the wrapped cod on the grill, close the lid, and allow it to cook for about five to 10 minutes until the fillets are cooked through.
If you're not confident about grilling cod, you can first practice by following these processes on a stress-free test fillet. That way, you can get the hang of things before proceeding to cook your actual meal.
Tips for perfectly grilled cod in foil
Just like with other foods that can be grilled in a foil packet, how you wrap the tin foil around cod is crucial. You want to create a tiny chamber where steam will form in order to cook the fillet gently and concentrate the flavors. Therefore, avoid making a very tight wrap around the ingredients. Secondly, make sure you fold the edges properly to create a secure seal, which will not only prevent the loss of steam, but also keep the flavorful liquids from leaking out of the packet and into the open fire below.
Additionally, remember that grilling your fish for too long is one of the big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish. No matter the cooking time indicated on your favorite recipe, the exact number of minutes your fish will take depends on the thickness of the fillet and the amount of heat from your grill. Therefore, to avoid overcooking, we recommend checking for doneness about a minute or two before the stated cooking time. If the fish has turned opaque and flakes easily when a fork is stuck in it and twisted, it's ready to serve.