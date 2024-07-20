The Foil Packet Method For Grilling Irresistibly Good Cod

There are many ways to whip up a tasty serving of cod, from steaming and baking to frying and broiling. However, if you ask us, grilling is the best way to prepare this white and flaky fish fillet. But not the regular grilling process where the open fire directly torches the fish fillet. If you want to grill a show-stopping fish dinner, wrapping the cod in a foil packet is the way to go.

Being a delicate fish, cod cooks pretty fast and can easily dry up and toughen. A foil packet, however, serves as a chamber that traps moisture so the fish is cooked gently and evenly. The wrapping also makes handling the fish easier and more efficient. For example, picking up naked fish with tongs and flipping them over often leads to flaked fish pieces with damaged texture. On the other hand, using a foil wrap helps keep the fish intact.

Another benefit of grilling cod in the foil packet is the reduced cleanup afterward. Since the fish is covered, none of it gets stuck on the grates, which means less time spent scrubbing and cleaning the grill and more time enjoying your meal.