Why You Can No Longer Sip A McCafé While You Shop At Walmart

Whether you love or hate McDonald's, it is undeniable that the chain is extremely convenient, not just due to its fast service or low prices, but because it can be found seemingly everywhere in every corner of the world. For the most part, that is true; there are all kinds of unique McDonald's locations with special menu items. The chain is so convenient that there are even McDonald's locations inside of shopping malls, airports, and chain stores.

For several decades, McDonald's could easily be found inside of Walmart stores. However, after the pandemic, McDonald's chose to withdraw its presence within Walmart, limiting the amount of operating locations to around 150 in 2021. The reason was simple: Customers showed a major shift in preferences, opting to buy online more than in person, and as such, McDonald's felt that keeping so many locations open was not financially justifiable.

While McDonald's isn't shuttered for good in Walmart, in comparison to its previous numbers, it's definitely a huge cutback. Previously, the number of McDonald's locations inside of Walmart stores was over 1,000, so going to a measly 150 is a noticeable change.