Here's One Ingredient That Ina Garten Will Always Have In Her Freezer

There are three freezer staples Ina Garten always keeps on hand. But the most versatile, easiest to make, and easiest to freeze is the one that should always be in your freezer too: chicken stock. It's no surprise a woman who's authored books with a focus on making cooking easy and fun likes to have some ingredients prepared ahead of time and ready to go at a moment's notice. It's also no surprise how simple she keeps it when she makes chicken stock.

She starts with the mirepoix vegetable trio — carrots, celery, and onion — along with parsnips, garlic, and fresh herbs to give her stock a timeless taste. Then, of course, there's the chicken, which she keeps whole. All you have to do is throw everything in a pot and simmer it for several hours (or toss it into an Instant Pot for an hour). Garten doesn't even peel her vegetables — she simply cuts them into large chunks and throws them into the pot. Whole sprigs of thyme, parsley, and dill make the stock fragrant and flavorful. The only other seasonings necessary are good old salt and whole peppercorns. There's no need to be too precious as long as your ingredients are clean. Everything gets strained before it goes into the freezer.