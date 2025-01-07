How To Use A Slice Of Bread As An Easy Tool To Butter An Ear Of Corn

Although we prefer to store our butter right on the counter so it always stays a pliable room temperature, plenty of folks would rather chill it in the fridge. If you're a refrigerator-butter household, using a nice bit of hot, fresh bread to transfer the butter to the corn adds just a bit more heat that might help it melt rather than cool down the vegetable. The softer it is, the better the butter distributes, too.

For the most zealously dedicated utensil-for-each-dish home cooks, buttering corn with bread also means fewer knives to wash. This might not move the dial for dining duos, but it does save a minute or two in the event of a peak-corn-season party. There's also always the small chance, real or imagined, that each item's flavors might mingle; it isn't totally out of the realm of possibility that some of the corn's sweetness would transfer to the bread. Likewise, salt already incorporated into your butter has a more pleasant texture on the corn than a few grainy shakes, or you could use compound butter for even more flavors. In all other circumstances, there's always the satisfaction of doing something just a little unorthodox and acting like you've been behaving that way forever, such as grilling bacon-wrapped corn on the cob.