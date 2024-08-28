The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Pancakes Share A Secret

Chocolate chip cookies and pancakes rank at the top of the list of the best comfort foods. Whether you devour a stack of flapjacks for breakfast or snack on cookies around mid-day, you'll experience the same indulgent feeling from these tasty classics. It's no surprise that these sweet treats have a lot in common. Both call for simple ingredients, like flour, butter, sugar, and eggs, to create their signature flavors and textures. And although cookies have a crunchy outer coating and a chewy center while pancakes offer a fluffy pillowy bite, they both bring joy and can satisfy a craving for something sweet. But there's one secret these starch-based goodies share: They can both be elevated with brown butter.

Pancakes often call for melted butter while cookies typically require the room-temperature version. Either way, if you brown the butter before using it in the respective recipes, you'll set yourself up for an extraordinary plateful of yummy treats. The brown butter imparts a unique toasty or caramel-like flavor to your goodies that keeps everyone coming back for more. And the best part is that it only takes one extra step of heating your butter until it's brown.