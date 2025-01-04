Andrew Zimmern's Go-To Technique For Grilling Chicken And Fish

Grilling and smoking with wood or charcoal is simultaneously cathartic and nerve-wracking. The intricacies of heat zones, charcoal options, and the vagaries of various proteins and veggies make live-fire cooking as much art as it is science. In fact, it's best to approach grilling lighter proteins, like chicken and fish, differently from sturdier steaks and chops. Andrew Zimmern, chef and television personality, is an avid griller and has specific suggestions for the best smoking woods to use with chicken and fish.

Of course, different types of wood serve different functions when it comes to smoking and grilling. Traditional hardwoods like oak and hickory burn slowly and evenly, and produce high, consistent heat, making great charcoal. But on Zimmern's website and YouTube channel, he notes that topping a traditional hardwood charcoal fire with fruitwood chunks or chips like apple, cherry, or plum (often called mild hardwoods for their more subtle flavor influence) will add unique flavors to chicken, fish, or fruit. Understanding how this taste-enhancing heat source works to your advantage to elevate grilled foods is yet another step in learning how to grill like a master.