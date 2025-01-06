Give Your Mac And Cheese An Italian Twist

Shhh! Don't tell the good folks who make Kraft mac and cheese, but this quintessential American food ain't so American after all. As it turns out, the first written mac and cheese recipe came out of Italy in the 13th century. It seems only fitting, then, that there should be a recipe for the dish that returns it to its Mediterranean roots. Fortunately, there is one. Enter mac and cheese made with mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce.

Mozzarella cheese — the stringy goodness that makes your favorite Italian pizza so much fun to eat — brings that same joyous spirit and flavor to this mac and cheese recipe. If you're into baked mac and cheese, mozzarella becomes even more delicious because it'll turn brown and crispy, thanks to the Maillard reaction. A few crumbles of cheesy bread crumbs turn it into a recipe that even the ancients would appreciate.

As for the pesto, it lends the fresh flavor of basil — an herb that's not only found on pizza, but also on Italian appetizers like a mozzarella and tomato caprese, or a good bruschetta with crusty ciabatta bread. In other words, it's hard to find an herb that's more Italian, with the possible exception of garlic or oregano. When added to your mac and cheese, the dish trades some of its "American-ness" for a decidedly Italian vibe.