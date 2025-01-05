Wet Vs Dry Hopping: What Do These Processes Do To India Pale Ales?

The rise of American craft beer introduced drinkers to a dizzying array of styles. Abandoning a lager-heavy focus, brewers reached for new ingredients and big flavors, creating products differentiated from domestics as craft beers. The initial vessel for such innovation was the IPA — short for Indian Pale Ale — a hop-heavy British style born in the 18th century. Remaining a modern mainstay, you'll find the beer in a wide range of sub-styles, defined by the hops and brewing technique.

To better understand IPA's nuance, you first have to understand the production process. An especially pivotal production step is the practice of wet vs. dry hopping. As a style defined by hops, the method of introduction of this aromatic ingredient makes a big difference.

Wet hopping relies on fresh-picked hops, which are full of moisture, hence lending the technique its name. The flowers can integrate into the beer during any production stage, even at the conclusion. On the other hand, dry hopping employs packaged and processed hops that are already dried. The dried hops enter beer later into production, used more prominently for the flavor and convenience of the technique. Both hopping styles contribute to unique IPA flavors and varieties, and contain regional ties. Plus, some brewers even combine them in unison for an especially aromatic result.