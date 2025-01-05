With consumers paying greater attention to their protein and probiotic intake, Greek yogurt, the thick, tangy, protein-packed dairy product, has become the norm for many shoppers, rather than the exception. But just like with any other food labels, it's important to dive a little deeper into what the variety of Greek, high-protein, and probiotic yogurt products are truly offering.

Chowhound is on the case. After reviewing a variety of cottage cheese brands as well as a range of bacon brands stocked on store shelves, we've refocused our breakfast food ranking fixation on Greek yogurt. Based on our list of the best and worst high-protein yogurt you can buy, we have a definitive answer for the options to snag and the one you'll definitely want to skip. Fage Total Reduced Fat Plain Greek Yogurt won out for its tangy taste, creamy consistency, and grams of protein per cup. Conversely, and unfortunately for this popular brand, the Greek Gods Probiotic Honey Greek Yogurt was outed as a phony.

An important aspect of our rating rubric was whether these high-protein yogurts really come close to double the amount of protein as their standard counterparts or not. The Greek Gods Probiotic Honey Greek Yogurt contains just 7 grams of protein in 170 grams of yogurt (⅔ cup), plus 23 grams of sugar, which is hardly different from any other standard, slightly sweet yogurt brand. If a more nutritious Greek yogurt is your goal, other brands might better serve your needs. But outside of this specifically health-minded analysis, there are plenty of other delicious uses for this honeyed yogurt.