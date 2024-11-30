On those nights before shopping day when there's nothing left in the fridge, takeout doesn't have to be the only option. There are always ways around spending excess dough, and to make the most of your resources, it's best to use up what you have before going out for more. It's reasons like this that we swear by keeping a few simple sauce recipes in our rotation using ingredients we already have on hand. While you could spend an hour whipping up a complicated homemade pasta sauce, the best pasta sauce for dinner in a flash only needs 2-ingredients: butter and an herb.

This simplistic recipe has been used by home chefs of all levels for ages, and it is a classic for a reason. In a world where complex sauces and dressings are dreamed up every day, sometimes it's best to go back to the basics and enjoy food at its most ordinary and delicious. On those days, one of the best sauces you can make is a simple two-ingredient combination of butter and herbs. Versatile, easy, and flavorful, there's a lot that this sauce has going for it, so don't knock it until you make it yourself. From gnocchi to farfalle, it can pair with any pasta of your choice, so the options for dinner are endless.