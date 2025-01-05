Rump Roast Vs Bottom Round: The Difference Between Steaks

If you're shopping for affordable cuts of meat, two options you might encounter at the butcher are rump roast and bottom round (the latter of which is sometimes called "outside round"). These two cuts certainly share quite a few qualities, but that doesn't mean that they're identical, so it's worth knowing the nuances on how to best prepare and cook them.

A few key factors differentiate many steak cuts, these two included. One is the level of fat in the cut (this is often referred to as marbling): Fattier cuts are considered to be more flavorful.

The part of the cow that a cut comes from matters, too — if a cut of meat is from a muscle that the cow exercises a lot, it'll tend to be tougher; correspondingly, cuts from sections of the cow that don't get worked out as much will be more tender. This then has a major impact on how you'll prepare the beef — tender cuts can be seared and grilled, while those tougher cuts are usually better cooked for a longer period to soften them up.