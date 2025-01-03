Ditch Potatoes And Turn To Another Vegetable For Tasty Fries

We love good french fries for their tantalizing crispiness, mouthwatering saltiness, golden-brown exterior, and soft white fluffy insides. Potatoes are, of course, the star vegetable — but french fry preparation doesn't have to exclusively be for spuds only. Plenty of other vegetables can make a good fry, like parsnips, carrots, or even bright orange butternut squash. The starchier, the better, and that's why yuca fries should be on your "to-cook" list.

If yuca is not a familiar ingredient for you, this starchy root vegetable, categorized as a tuber, originates from Central and South America. It has a dark-brown woody exterior with a slight waxy sheen; when raw, the inside is hard and bright white. You might know this vegetable by another name – it is commonly called cassava, and sometimes called manihot or Brazilian arrowroot depending on the country. It's easier to find in standard grocery stores than you might expect, but international stores are a good place to check for this tuber.

Yuca is actually toxic when raw, so it is often cooked in a stew, boiled and served as a side, or made into french fries. Typically cut into thick steak frites strips, yuca fries may be listed simply as fried yuca or yuca frita on a menu, or sometimes called mogo fries or chips. Plain old ketchup is normally not the serving sauce here — try banana ketchup, aji chili sauce, or an herb-infused aioli instead.