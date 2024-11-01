Swap Potatoes For Butternut Squash For Fall-Inspired French Fries

Few side dishes are as timeless and versatile as french fries. Whether you're pairing them with juicy beef burgers, country fried chicken, or completing a girl dinner platter of Caesar salad, tinned fish, and a crispy Diet Coke, there's no meal that can't benefit from a side of fries. When fall rolls around, however, swapping regular spuds for sweet potatoes is a given. But this autumn season, try making butternut squash fries instead.

Although sweet potatoes are a common fall provision, butternut squash is a seasonal gem synonymous with the holiday months. Even though the buttery sweet-tasting gourd is most commonly transformed into soup, butternut squash fries are a crispy, handheld snack and side dish that rivals those made with sweet potatoes. At once tender and crispy, sweet and savory, butternut squash fries boast a complex flavor profile and dynamic mouthfeel that pairs well with various herbs, seasonings, and dips, ensuring that you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite sweet potato fry fixings.

Perfect for fall potlucks or your average weeknight dinner, this autumnal side dish mouthwatering accompaniment to any main course. Whether it's roasted lamb legs, wagyu sandwiches, buttery seared fish, or mushroom steaks, there's no shortage of entrées that marry well with the delicate taste of butternut squash fries. Not only are they a delicious utility side, thanks to their high fiber content and abundance of essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, butternut squash fries also offer meals an extra boost of wholesome nutrition.