What It Means If You Hear A Bell Ring At Trader Joe's

The vibrato of the bell at Trader Joe's is a bat signal for assistance, but how do crew members decipher what kind of help is needed? Think of the bells as a grocery store Morse code, where the number of dings correlates to a specific request for help.

One chime means that register lines are filling up fast and additional crew members are needed to operate unmanned lanes. Cracked seal, leaky packaging, or broken egg? Don't sweat it — two chimes indicates a problem with a product, and that a replacement is needed. Three chimes, on the other hand, is the sound of something strange. You'll hear this beat when card scanners aren't working, price tags have gone missing, or other technical or logistical glitches arise that only a manager can fix. If you hear four chimes of the bell, you're likely shopping in the weeds, as this manic melody prompts all employees on the floor to rush to the register to clear unusually long lines. Occasionally, Trader Joe's crew members ring the bell for miscellaneous purposes, but the four distinct beats are the primary signals for addressing urgent issues.

Though it's just one of many Trader Joe's secrets, knowing the meaning behind the chime of the bell will keep you from mistaking a call for help for a cause for concern. Or, sorry to say it, from thinking you're the company's award-winning one-millionth customer.