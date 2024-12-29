The Simple Swap You Need For Dairy-Free Curry. (It's Not Coconut Milk)
Indian curry dishes are made from humble ingredients and spices but pack robust layers of flavors. There are so many vibrant curry recipes that you could even incorporate different ones into your weekly meal rotation. While some don't contain dairy, many call for cream, butter, or yogurt to give them a rich, fatty consistency and a lush mouthfeel. However, if you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or avoiding dairy for any reason, you don't have to miss out on the luxury of dairy-infused curry as long as you use one plant-based ingredient in its place. And no, we're not talking about coconut milk. Enter silken tofu, the soy staple that doubles as a dairy source in your favorite curry recipes.
Silken is a type of tofu which has a thick and custard-like consistency that fattens curry up with a luxurious richness. Unlike other plant-based dairy alternatives, silken tofu has a mild, neutral flavor profile that won't disrupt the delicate harmony of a well-balanced and multi-dimensional curry recipe. Like cream and yogurt, silken tofu tempers ultra-spicy ingredients for a more palatable and approachable flavor that walks the line between fire and freshness. Not to mention that tofu is rich in protein, healthy fats, and other essential vitamins and minerals, making your curry all the more nourishing.
Tips to prepare silken tofu for curry
To prepare silken tofu for curry dishes, you'll need to transform it from a solid gelatinous block into a yogurt-like consistency. Although it might sound tedious, metamorphosing tofu will probably be the easiest part of making a dairy-free curry. Simply take a block of (unpressed) silken tofu, combine it with dairy-free liquid, and blend until it reaches your desired consistency. To give yourself agency over the texture, it's best to start with a small amount of liquid and gradually add in more.
Curry dishes are all about flavor, so consider blending silken tofu with toothsome liquid ingredients like broth, spiced water, tomato juice, tamarind juice, or citrus juice. Of course, you can never go wrong by adding a dash of curry powder, a flurry of fresh herbs, and other flavoring agents like garlic or ginger. When you introduce this tofu-based dairy substitute into your recipe depends on the specific dish. Follow the recipe instructions and incorporate the tofu blend into the dish when the dairy is typically added.
Whether you're making butter chicken, lamb vindaloo, or chana masala, blended silken tofu is the perfect dairy substitute for lactose-intolerant foodies and vegans to boot — curry for all! And if you have leftover blended tofu, use it as a vegan milk alternative to zhuzh up your morning oatmeal.