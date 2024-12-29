The Simple Swap You Need For Dairy-Free Curry. (It's Not Coconut Milk)

Indian curry dishes are made from humble ingredients and spices but pack robust layers of flavors. There are so many vibrant curry recipes that you could even incorporate different ones into your weekly meal rotation. While some don't contain dairy, many call for cream, butter, or yogurt to give them a rich, fatty consistency and a lush mouthfeel. However, if you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or avoiding dairy for any reason, you don't have to miss out on the luxury of dairy-infused curry as long as you use one plant-based ingredient in its place. And no, we're not talking about coconut milk. Enter silken tofu, the soy staple that doubles as a dairy source in your favorite curry recipes.

Silken is a type of tofu which has a thick and custard-like consistency that fattens curry up with a luxurious richness. Unlike other plant-based dairy alternatives, silken tofu has a mild, neutral flavor profile that won't disrupt the delicate harmony of a well-balanced and multi-dimensional curry recipe. Like cream and yogurt, silken tofu tempers ultra-spicy ingredients for a more palatable and approachable flavor that walks the line between fire and freshness. Not to mention that tofu is rich in protein, healthy fats, and other essential vitamins and minerals, making your curry all the more nourishing.