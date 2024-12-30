Is There A Difference Between White And Brown Parchment Paper?

If any product could be said to ease the workload for both professional and home bakers, it would have to be parchment paper. It guarantees an easy release for baked goods like cookies, cakes, and other pastries, and it can be easily cut to fit any pan, regardless of shape. Additionally, parchment paper is excellent for keeping everything you bake neat and tidy, from the slips placed under an uniced cake to keep frosting off an elegant stand to those meant to catch hot grease in a sheet pan of oven-baked bacon and ease cleanup. Parchment paper can also be a game-changer when cooking chicken.

There are two basic types of parchment paper available: bleached and unbleached. But what's the difference? Visually, unbleached parchment paper is brown, while bleached parchment paper is white. Perhaps you're using the parchment paper to wrap gifts of bakery-style peanut butter cookies. It's up to you if you want it snowy white to contrast with the colored ribbons or unbleached to give it a rustic look when tied with twine. Other than appearance, there are a few other minor differences to keep in mind between the two types of parchment paper.