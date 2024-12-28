Turn Tequila Into A Vibrant Cocktail With An Unexpected Veggie Mixer
Fruit is the tequila cocktail go-to for a reason, but if you're growing tired of mango and pineapple (if that's even possible), there are some creative ways to shake up your drink routine. One unexpected ingredient people have probably been sleeping on is beets. The only downside to using them might be red stained fingers, but that's an easy fix. Why not try something new with this leafy red root?
"Beet juice can bring a more earthy sweetness as a mixer while avoiding added sugars," said Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy-Agave at Proximo Spirits, which is the leading producer of tequila with classic names like Gran Centenario, Maestro Dobel, and 1800 under its wing. "The vibrant color is an added bonus for this mixer," he continued.
To use beet juice to its fullest power, Salas recommended a beet margarita recipe from Cuervo. Muddle 2 slices of red beet, 3/4 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce agave syrup together in a shaker. Add 2 ounces of Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado Tequila. Shake for 7 to 10 seconds and then strain into a rocks glass with a beat greens garnish.
Root vegetables belong in your tequila cocktails
Aside from the infamous Bloody Mary cocktail, root vegetable mixers can go unnoticed compared to fruity ones, but you might be missing out by neglecting your veggies. They add umami and bitter undertones to your cocktail, and there are a couple that work particularly well with tequila. Beets stand out from the crowd for their flavor profile — they have that earthy sweetness that Jaime Salas of Proximo Spirits described. These flavors are also why many bakers love to use them in chocolate recipes, and it makes sense to use beets with an agave-based liquor.
Other earthy roots like ginger and ginseng can complement citrus fruits and agave syrup, and they're an exciting addition to the cantarito cocktail. Taro is a common flavor in boba, so consider putting a boozy spin on this nutty milk tea with a shot of tequila. Celery is part of the margarita verde, and it's neutral enough to fit in plenty of other cocktails. Root vegetables like beets are among the many adventurous mixers to level up all your favorite tequila drinks.