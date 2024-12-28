Turn Tequila Into A Vibrant Cocktail With An Unexpected Veggie Mixer

Fruit is the tequila cocktail go-to for a reason, but if you're growing tired of mango and pineapple (if that's even possible), there are some creative ways to shake up your drink routine. One unexpected ingredient people have probably been sleeping on is beets. The only downside to using them might be red stained fingers, but that's an easy fix. Why not try something new with this leafy red root?

"Beet juice can bring a more earthy sweetness as a mixer while avoiding added sugars," said Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy-Agave at Proximo Spirits, which is the leading producer of tequila with classic names like Gran Centenario, Maestro Dobel, and 1800 under its wing. "The vibrant color is an added bonus for this mixer," he continued.

To use beet juice to its fullest power, Salas recommended a beet margarita recipe from Cuervo. Muddle 2 slices of red beet, 3/4 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce agave syrup together in a shaker. Add 2 ounces of Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado Tequila. Shake for 7 to 10 seconds and then strain into a rocks glass with a beat greens garnish.