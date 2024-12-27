Why You Shouldn't Donate Homemade Baked Goods To Food Drives

Baking is often a labor of love, and it's incredibly gratifying when you get to share your baked goods with others. Unfortunately, this doesn't extend to your local food drives, even if your heart is in the right place and your festive chocolate chip cookies are delicious.

Donating to food drives is a great way to aide folks who are struggling, but there are limits on the kinds of things you can donate. Usually, things like opened food and expired items won't be accepted, but most drives also prohibit homemade food. Now, this might sound silly; after all, people need food, you're a good cook, and you want to help out. However, food drives have good reasons for turning away homemade baked goods. Unlike prepackaged items, food banks have no way of knowing what ingredients were used, which can be a big deal when considering food allergies. Likewise, they can't confirm whether the food was prepared in a clean environment. So, to prevent potential foodborne illness or allergic reactions, food banks will usually only accept prepacked and properly labeled goods.

However, that doesn't mean you can't use your baking skills to give back in other ways. There are other organizations aside from your local foodbank that would be more than happy to accept your carrot cake cupcakes, sugar cookies, and decadent chocolate cakes.