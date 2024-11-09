Top Your Burgers With This Italian Cheese For A Bit Of Creaminess
Cheeseburgers are a classic American provision that are as timeless as they are customizable. Although the quintessential cheeseburger is fashioned with a beef patty topped with American cheese, tomato, onion, and pickles smothered in ketchup and mustard, a burger can be anything it wants it to be. If you're tired of the humdrum burger routine, shake things up by topping yours with creamy, decadent, and downright delicious Italian ricotta cheese. Ricotta is light and airy with a mild flavor and creamy texture, made by reheating leftover whey to form soft curds. Its spreadable, cloud-like quality brings a velvety, whipped richness to a burger that contrasts not just the meaty machismo of its patty but also its crunchy garden-fresh veggies, improving the mouthfeel for more dynamic and exciting bites.
The mellow-mannered taste of ricotta can amplify the flavor of other burger toppings, granting you the freedom to experiment with creative fixings without worrying about how they'll mingle with the cheese. Because it's high in moisture, ricotta can also remedy a dry, overcooked burger. Not to mention that it marries well every type of patty from beef and lamb to turkey and chicken, just to name a few. Adding ricotta to a burger is as easy as lathering it atop a patty or smearing it across a toasty top bun. Just make sure to strain ricotta before using it to avoid a sloppy, drippy mess.
Complementary ricotta burger toppings
This creamy Italian cheese is enough to transform a plain burger from ordinary to extraordinary. However, a ricotta burger is even better when dressed up in complementary toppings. Don't worry, your options are anything but limited. For a touch of heat that adds dimension to the luxurious richness of ricotta, drizzle the cheese in to infuse it with a floral warmth. Feeling extra spicy? Sliced jalapeños will do the trick. What's a cheeseburger without some garden-fresh veggies? Ditch the romaine and use peppery arugula and pickled red onions for a tangy and pungent taste that uplifts the meat and tempers the heaviness of the thick cheese.
Ricotta is creamy and spreadable enough to double as a condiment, but that doesn't mean a dollop of fig jam can't step in to elevate the experience with its maple-tinted sweetness. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking burgers is choosing the wrong toppings, but we can assure you that ricotta isn't one of them. Trust us, your tastebuds (and dinner guests) will thank you.