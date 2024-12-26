Add One Nutty Addition To Your Ramen And Thank Us Later

Tired of the same old ramen routine? It's time to elevate your noodle game with a simple ingredient that will transform your bowl of ramen from mundane to magnificent: tahini. While similar to Chinese sesame paste in that both are made with sesame seeds, each one has distinct flavor profiles. Tahini is usually made from hulled sesame seeds that are either lightly toasted or untoasted, resulting in a lighter color and milder nutty flavor that melds well with spicy, savory, and even sweet ingredients. On the other hand, its Chinese counterpart uses unhulled, toasted seeds, yielding a deeper, more intense roasted profile.

Not only does tahini give your ramen broth a desirable creaminess, but it also adds depth and complexity to the dish's overall flavor. Since tahini itself has a characteristic flavor, it's important to start with smaller amounts and add more gradually to taste so you don't end up with an overwhelmingly tahini-forward bowl of noodles that is lacking in other flavors that make ramen a culinary favorite. When it comes to building a flavorful, balanced broth, tahini pairs beautifully with miso paste in a rich, spicy, umami ramen dish that is bound to become a staple in your dinner rotations. If scratch-made broth is out of the question in your kitchen, fret not as you can still level up your packet of instant ramen with tahini, so make sure you add this iconic Middle Eastern condiment to your list of ingredients to zhuzh up your bowl of ramen!