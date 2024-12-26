Add One Nutty Addition To Your Ramen And Thank Us Later
Tired of the same old ramen routine? It's time to elevate your noodle game with a simple ingredient that will transform your bowl of ramen from mundane to magnificent: tahini. While similar to Chinese sesame paste in that both are made with sesame seeds, each one has distinct flavor profiles. Tahini is usually made from hulled sesame seeds that are either lightly toasted or untoasted, resulting in a lighter color and milder nutty flavor that melds well with spicy, savory, and even sweet ingredients. On the other hand, its Chinese counterpart uses unhulled, toasted seeds, yielding a deeper, more intense roasted profile.
Not only does tahini give your ramen broth a desirable creaminess, but it also adds depth and complexity to the dish's overall flavor. Since tahini itself has a characteristic flavor, it's important to start with smaller amounts and add more gradually to taste so you don't end up with an overwhelmingly tahini-forward bowl of noodles that is lacking in other flavors that make ramen a culinary favorite. When it comes to building a flavorful, balanced broth, tahini pairs beautifully with miso paste in a rich, spicy, umami ramen dish that is bound to become a staple in your dinner rotations. If scratch-made broth is out of the question in your kitchen, fret not as you can still level up your packet of instant ramen with tahini, so make sure you add this iconic Middle Eastern condiment to your list of ingredients to zhuzh up your bowl of ramen!
Tahini is a versatile source of plant protein
It's not just ramen that tahini has the potential to buoy up. The nutty flavor of this ingredient integrates seamlessly into a range of sweet and savory recipes, while also boosting the nutritional value of a dish. Tahini's nutritional combination of protein, healthy fats, and minerals like phosphorus and manganese makes it a favorable addition to meals for health-conscious eaters. With about 3 grams of protein per tablespoon, tahini is a simple way to bump up the protein in plant-based dishes. It can be a secret ingredient to elevate a bowl of oatmeal or used to made a decadent vegan caramel. You could even pair tahini with tofu to blend up a protein-packed smoothie.
For savory preparations, whisk it into salad dressings, drizzle it over roasted vegetables in a grain bowl, or use it as a base for plant-based sauces and dips. Want to make a healthier version of coleslaw? Swap out the mayo for tahini instead to add extra nutrients to the creamy dish. Beyond its traditional uses in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes, tahini can be a creative protein source that makes all kinds of meals interesting and nutritionally balanced, from ramen to desserts. So, the next time you're at the grocery store, don't hesitate to grab the jar of liquid gold that is tahini