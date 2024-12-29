Princess Diana's Last Meal Was A Simple Breakfast At The Ritz Carlton
On August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, ate her last meal before dying in a tragic accident at age 36. The late activist and mother of two was known for her love of food and floral drinks. For her marriage to her ex-husband King Charles III, they had a lavish dinner service that included a chicken breast stuffed with lamb mousse, a fish dumpling called quenelle of brill, cream of corn, and more. However, she opted for something more simple when it came to the last meal she ordered.
After traveling to Paris, France, Princess Diana and her companion Dodi Fayed had planned a nice dinner at a high-scale restaurant. Unfortunately, the two had to make alternate plans because they were swarmed by paparazzi. Therefore, they decided to eat at L'Espadon, which was the restaurant in the Ritz hotel they were staying at. To maintain their privacy, the two ate their meal in their hotel room.
According to the restaurant's current menu, it offers a variety of different main courses with a French theme, including chicken, veal, and lobster, among others. By the time the late princess had settled down to eat after their various roadblocks, it was well into the night, around 10 p.m. local time — which may have played a role in her stripped-down order. Just hours before the car crash that took her life, Princess Diana dined on a meal that consisted of a fish, a vegetable side, and a breakfast staple.
Princess Diana's unique last meal
Nowadays, L'Espadon is known for its three to five-course meals. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that Princess Diana ordered a variety of food dishes for her late dinner. First, she ate a Dover sole, which is a mild flatfish that tends to be prepared pan-fried or grilled. Depending on one's preference, pan frying the fish leaves it with a crispy finish, whereas grilling it gives it a smoky taste. Additionally, she had vegetable tempura and a mushroom and asparagus omelette.
For the vegetable tempura, it is unclear what vegetables made up the dish, although common options include broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, and onions. The Japanese side consists of the vegetable being dipped in a light, airy batter and deep fried. The side is often served with fish, sushi, or stir-fry.
Lastly, there is the savory omelette, which was likely served French-style, as she was in Paris and dining at a French restaurant. In the United States, omelettes are usually cooked until the dish is firm and crispy on the edges. Then it is folded over with the toppings in the center. A French omelette differs, as it is cooked quickly on a preheated pan with butter and then gently rolled with the ingredients in the center. The end result is an omelette with a soft, creamy inside. While Princess Diana's last meal was simple, it included a wide range of food groups and was a unique combination.