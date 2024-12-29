Princess Diana's Last Meal Was A Simple Breakfast At The Ritz Carlton

On August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, ate her last meal before dying in a tragic accident at age 36. The late activist and mother of two was known for her love of food and floral drinks. For her marriage to her ex-husband King Charles III, they had a lavish dinner service that included a chicken breast stuffed with lamb mousse, a fish dumpling called quenelle of brill, cream of corn, and more. However, she opted for something more simple when it came to the last meal she ordered.

After traveling to Paris, France, Princess Diana and her companion Dodi Fayed had planned a nice dinner at a high-scale restaurant. Unfortunately, the two had to make alternate plans because they were swarmed by paparazzi. Therefore, they decided to eat at L'Espadon, which was the restaurant in the Ritz hotel they were staying at. To maintain their privacy, the two ate their meal in their hotel room.

According to the restaurant's current menu, it offers a variety of different main courses with a French theme, including chicken, veal, and lobster, among others. By the time the late princess had settled down to eat after their various roadblocks, it was well into the night, around 10 p.m. local time — which may have played a role in her stripped-down order. Just hours before the car crash that took her life, Princess Diana dined on a meal that consisted of a fish, a vegetable side, and a breakfast staple.