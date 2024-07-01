The Dr. Pepper And Pickles Drink Might Just Be Odd Enough To Work

Are you someone who will take a swig of tangy pickle juice right out of the jar and do so proudly? If so, listen up, your new summer drink of choice might have just entered the chat. If you haven't already heard from social media where this unexpected but popular drink concoction has been making the rounds, people are putting pickles in their Dr. Pepper. Yes, slices of pickle chips are being submerged in carbonated soda, on purpose, and videos have been garnering millions of views as people react with horror and dismay, as well as delight, to the oddball pairing you'd have probably never thought to try but perhaps should.

Advertisement

Pickles plus Dr. Pepper are truly a pairing so bizarre it's worth giving it a chance. The tang and saltiness of the pickles marry with the sweet bubbly soda for a flavor pairing that oddly just works (depending on who you ask). To try, you'll only need some plain pickle chips, the kind you put on a hamburger versus bread and butter or sweet pickles, and a tall glass of Dr. Pepper either from a can or your nearest soda fountain. Simply add at least a few pickle slices to the beverage — or feel free to go bigger and add more, or even a splash of actual pickle juice if you're feeling extra brave — then stir to combine.