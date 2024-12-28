The Nationwide Grocery Chain That Sells Eggnog All Year Round
With the arrival of December, the holidays are weighing heavily on the mind. Few things in the foodie world are as festive and as popular as eggnog. Whether you like to make holiday themed cocktails with eggnog or you prefer to just spruce up store-bought eggnog, there are so many delicious ways to enjoy this creamy beverage.
The only trouble with eggnog is the fact that it is seasonal, so it is only widely available during specific months of the year. For those who need an eggnog fix year round, there is one nationwide grocery store that can help: Safeway. The chain sells multiple brands of eggnog year round, including different flavors like pumpkin spice and vanilla cinnamon.
People with dietary needs who love eggnog can also rejoice. Safeway sells milk alternative eggnog as well, including almond milk, flax milk, and soy milk based eggnog. The grocery store also offers delivery on eggnog, making it all the easier to access the festive beverage anytime of the year.
A brief history of eggnog
Typically, eggnog is only available in most grocery stores in America from roughly Thanksgiving through Christmas. It might seem weird to limit such a popular drink to barely over a month of the year, but there is quite a bit of history and tradition behind this decision.
Eggnog actually has a history dating back to the 13th century; it was used by monks in Britain to make toasts to prosperity. It wasn't until the 1700s that the drink made its way to America. The exact reason why eggnog became popular specifically during the holidays is not exactly known, although some cite lack of refrigeration at the time as a potential reason.
Others say eggnog became popular due to the high number of cow and chicken farms in America, which help produce some of the key ingredients for eggnog. Meanwhile, others believe it's actually the use of whiskey or rum in eggnog that makes it so festive, as the inclusion of alcohol makes it a drink more suited for merriment.