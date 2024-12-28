The Nationwide Grocery Chain That Sells Eggnog All Year Round

With the arrival of December, the holidays are weighing heavily on the mind. Few things in the foodie world are as festive and as popular as eggnog. Whether you like to make holiday themed cocktails with eggnog or you prefer to just spruce up store-bought eggnog, there are so many delicious ways to enjoy this creamy beverage.

The only trouble with eggnog is the fact that it is seasonal, so it is only widely available during specific months of the year. For those who need an eggnog fix year round, there is one nationwide grocery store that can help: Safeway. The chain sells multiple brands of eggnog year round, including different flavors like pumpkin spice and vanilla cinnamon.

People with dietary needs who love eggnog can also rejoice. Safeway sells milk alternative eggnog as well, including almond milk, flax milk, and soy milk based eggnog. The grocery store also offers delivery on eggnog, making it all the easier to access the festive beverage anytime of the year.