Change Up Your Pesto By Substituting Basil With One Flavorful Ingredient

The word pesto is a past-tense form of the Italian word pestare, which means to crush. This definition is actually more important than it may seem, because, indirectly, it suggests that the crushed ingredients in pesto could be anything so long as they're smashed into a sauce-like consistency. Traditionally, pesto is made with crushed basil, but it doesn't have to be. Pesto made with other kinds of greens is a fairly popular thing. And one of the best options in a slew of all the vibrant, sometimes stalked ingredients you could choose from is the garlic scape.

Garlic scapes look a bit like spring onions or scallions. They're long, green shoots that spout out of the tops of garlic bulbs. Unsurprisingly, they taste like their bulby bases, though the flavor is usually milder. They're also a bit onion-like, giving them a more complex flavor than you might get from garlic alone. Once you cook them, they become both a bit spicy and sweet. Ground up in the food processor, garlic scapes become the basil substitute you didn't know you needed in pesto.

You can make garlic scape pesto in the same way you would "normal" pesto. For example, a basic recipe might consist of pine nuts, grated Parmesan cheese, olive oil, black pepper, a dash of lemon juice, and your greens of choice — garlic scapes, in this case. And if you want an even stronger garlic flavor still, you can always put a couple of crushed garlic cloves into your sauce, too.