Is There Alcohol In Red Wine Vinegar?

You may have heard someone claim that if an open bottle of wine is left out too long, it will turn into vinegar, or that if your wine is corked, it has basically turned (or started to turn) into vinegar. This isn't a myth — it really happens, and in that case, it'll usually have a tart, acidic taste that won't taste like "normal" wine.

This is pretty much what red (or white) wine vinegar is — wine that has acidified and fermented more. (However, red wine vinegar on the supermarket shelf isn't generally made by leaving wine out and waiting for it to turn — it's made by adding extra acid to effectively speed up that process.) But does that end product still have alcohol in it? Quite possibly, yes — although there won't be much, and the exact answer to this question can vary across different vinegars, depending on how exactly they were processed. However, if you need to absolutely avoid alcohol, you should generally assume that yes, red wine vinegar does contain alcohol. That said, the amount of alcohol in there should generally be minimal — vinegar makers aren't generally required to list the alcohol volume, but depending who you ask, it probably varies from as little as 0.1% up to 2% alcohol by volume. Generally, commercially sold vinegar is required to have 0.5% alcohol by volume or less.