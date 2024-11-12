Do You Actually Need To Store Balsamic Vinegar In The Dark?

Balsamic vinegar is a great way to add a punch of flavor to everything from chicken wings to a simple salad. However, it doesn't take a lot to flavor a dish, so a bottle can last a long time, depending on how frequently you use it. Naturally, this means you'll have to store it somewhere, and that place should be both cool and dark.

Yes, even though balsamic vinegar technically doesn't spoil, as bacteria can't grow in it due to its high level of acidity, it still has to be stored properly to maintain its quality. Heat and light are the worst offenders and can degrade the complex flavor of balsamic and force it to lose its quality. Because of this, bottles of balsamic should be kept away from windows and shoves, and even shelves and cabinets near stoves where radiant heat can impact them. If you prefer to use balsamic as a dressing for salad and like it chilled, it can be stored in the fridge. That said, if you refrigerate your balsamic, it should be used relatively soon, as condensation can form on the inside of the bottle, causing the flavor to become diluted.

While balsamic is remarkably shelf-stable when stored properly, that doesn't mean you should keep it for decades as balsamic doesn't continue maturing once bottled, so you won't improve its flavor by letting it sit. It's recommended to use balsamic vinegar within five years to ensure the best quality, even though it will still be safe to consume after that point.