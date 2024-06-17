The Green Flag To Search For When Buying Coffee Beans

We've touched on what type of packaging you should search for, so let's talk about the ones you should avoid. For starters, stay away from bags without a one-way valve. You might notice coffee beans that are in packages without this handy gadget might be packed full of excess air as the beans cannot release their natural gasses. This is not only bad for the freshness of the beans, but it's also dangerous as the bag could burst open after an extended period of time. Additionally, you might think vacuum-sealed bags better preserve the freshness of coffee beans, but these also prevent the coffee from releasing that gas.

Advertisement

Next, you should also avoid paper bags or bags without a seal. Paper or bags you have to fold over are much more vulnerable to letting in excess oxygen. Oxygen leads to stale beans as the air whittles away at their robust flavor and aroma, so it's something you want to avoid.

So, for the best quality and convenience, opt for a fully sealable bag with a one-way valve. These bags will keep beans fresh much longer so you don't have to sacrifice any stale coffee. Plus, since the packaging is ideal, you can feel pretty confident that you're buying good beans, too. Bonus: If you press down on these bags, the gas inside will be released through the valve, and you can smell the coffee's quality for yourself.

Advertisement